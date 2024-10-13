Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $193.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.50 and a 200 day moving average of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.