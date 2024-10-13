Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 4.44% of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 714,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDLS opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.07. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

About Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

