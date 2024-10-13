Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $60,538.68 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,089,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,786,260.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

EverCommerce Trading Up 1.6 %

EverCommerce stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 281,551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 394.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.