Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases 67 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 67 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £740 ($968.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580 ($64,886.79).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £785.89 ($1,028.52) per share, for a total transaction of £78,589 ($102,851.72).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £792.48 ($1,037.14) per share, for a total transaction of £39,624 ($51,857.09).

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £775.16 ($1,014.47) per share, for a total transaction of £38,758 ($50,723.73).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

LTI stock opened at GBX 735 ($9.62) on Friday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 699.90 ($9.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 920 ($12.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 776.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 801.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.