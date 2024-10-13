Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.60. 45,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 96,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $89.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator IBD 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 287,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 233,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 124,582 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator IBD 50 ETF

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

