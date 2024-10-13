Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Informa Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. 2,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298. Informa has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

Informa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.1448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

