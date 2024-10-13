Indivior’s (INDV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Indivior alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Indivior

Indivior Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of INDV opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.00 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Indivior will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at $2,518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Indivior by 14.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Indivior by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth $3,224,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Indivior in the first quarter worth $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.