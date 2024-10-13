Indivior’s (INDV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Indivior
Indivior Stock Down 6.5 %
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Indivior will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Indivior
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at $2,518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Indivior by 14.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Indivior by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth $3,224,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Indivior in the first quarter worth $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.