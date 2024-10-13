IndiGG One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,189.33 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $1,189.33 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00254148 BTC.

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IndiGG (INDI) is a cryptocurrency . IndiGG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IndiGG is 0.00160261 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $911.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://indi.gg/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

