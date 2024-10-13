ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 265,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 275,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

IPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 114.67% and a negative return on equity of 65.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

