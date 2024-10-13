Ignition (FBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $112,474.59

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $24.92 million and approximately $112,474.59 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $62,463.27 or 0.99723263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 938 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 938.11715408 with 1,494.9109229 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 62,963.12444478 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,840.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

