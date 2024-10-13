IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Lowered to $575.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $630.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $476.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

