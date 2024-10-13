ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.14

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. ICON has a market capitalization of $141.93 million and $2.10 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,038,093,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,148,745 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,038,018,827.2007098 with 1,023,141,541.4827659 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14318706 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,727,682.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

