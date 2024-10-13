IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells $381,000.00 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,754,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,777.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IBEX alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $373,787.26.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $384,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $397,800.00.

IBEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IBEX by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IBEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IBEX during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.