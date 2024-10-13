Hxro Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.30 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $3.30 million and $1,349.45 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com. The official message board for Hxro is blog.hxro.com.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HXRO (HXRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. HXRO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HXRO is 0.00551531 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,529.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hxro.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

