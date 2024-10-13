Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.00.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

HII stock opened at $259.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $212.58 and a one year high of $299.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.