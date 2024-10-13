Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $364.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Humana Stock Up 2.6 %

HUM stock opened at $258.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.20. Humana has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 10,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

