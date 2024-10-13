Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 million, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

