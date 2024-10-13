H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

