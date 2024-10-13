HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,195 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of HP by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,670 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

