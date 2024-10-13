Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 299.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Equities analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

