Horizon Oil Limited (HZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Horizon Oil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Get Horizon Oil alerts:

Horizon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in China and New Zealand. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China; and the PMP 38160 Maari/Manaia oil fields in New Zealand, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.