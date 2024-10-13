Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $2,991,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $215.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.51 and its 200-day moving average is $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.