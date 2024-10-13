Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Raised by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

HON stock opened at $215.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.51 and its 200-day moving average is $204.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.