Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
BEEZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $32.84.
About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.