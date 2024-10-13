Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $238.13 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.36 and a 12-month high of $239.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.40 and its 200-day moving average is $212.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

