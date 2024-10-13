Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Highway Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIHO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.03. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%.

Highway Cuts Dividend

Highway Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Highway’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

