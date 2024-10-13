Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 137.20 ($1.80). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.79), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.90.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

