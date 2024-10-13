HEX Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $171,413.66 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00254029 BTC.

About HEX

HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX (HEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. HEX has a current supply of 633,542,658,973 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HEX is 0.00282815 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $165,462.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

