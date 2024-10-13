Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

