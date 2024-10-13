Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 19,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,118. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.
