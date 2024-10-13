Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 19,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,118. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.