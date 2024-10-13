Helium (HNT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Billion

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Helium has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $15.93 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.22 or 0.00009944 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 170,472,132 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate HNT through the process of mining. Helium has a current supply of 170,472,132.10520223. The last known price of Helium is 6.51614087 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $9,532,236.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.helium.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

