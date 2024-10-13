Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 109.0% in September

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 790.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLBZF remained flat at $111.50 during trading on Friday. Heidelberg Materials has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

