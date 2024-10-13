HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in HEICO were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at $257,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 15.5% during the third quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $264.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.26. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $269.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,528,631 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.56.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

