Hedron Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Hedron has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $138.82 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedron token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedron has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedron alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00254547 BTC.

About Hedron

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hedron has a current supply of 70,730,351,010,685.6 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hedron is 0.00000011 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $138.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hedron.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.