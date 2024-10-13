Head-To-Head Review: ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -51.81% -26.26% -11.31% ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 7 1 1 2.33 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lion Electric and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $1.52, suggesting a potential upside of 130.52%. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus target price of $32.08, suggesting a potential upside of 34.51%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $253.50 million 0.59 -$103.77 million ($0.53) -1.25 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $7.28 billion 0.81 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A

Lion Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Summary

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology beats Lion Electric on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

