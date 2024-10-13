HCR Wealth Advisors Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $152.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.68.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

