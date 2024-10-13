Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $415.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

