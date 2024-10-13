Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.27 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $28.48 million and $2.27 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $41.45 or 0.00066282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00254547 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,054 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Harvest Finance has a current supply of 705,290.23 with 687,053.680713 in circulation. The last known price of Harvest Finance is 41.67709756 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,522,662.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://harvest.finance/.”

