Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.97. Approximately 598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Longevity Economy index. The fund tracks an index of US companies expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents. HLGE was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.