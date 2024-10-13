Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of VWOB stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.