Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after acquiring an additional 213,588 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $272.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $272.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

