Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLIP. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

CLIP opened at $100.24 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

