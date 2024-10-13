Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Buys 5,208 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

