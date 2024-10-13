Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Up 157.1% in September

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HROWL opened at $25.65 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026
harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.
