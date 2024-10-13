Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (HROWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on October 31st

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
