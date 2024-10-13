Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER) Holdings Raised by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the period. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned 1.13% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HGER opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

