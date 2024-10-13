Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,461.25 ($32.21) and traded as high as GBX 2,501 ($32.73). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,495 ($32.65), with a volume of 602,924 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.41) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Halma Price Performance

Insider Activity at Halma

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,557.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,463. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,514.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($34.17), for a total value of £181,673.38 ($237,761.26). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

