Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the September 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Halberd Stock Performance

Shares of HALB stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,546. Halberd has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

