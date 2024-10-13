H2O DAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $781,258.40 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $122.86 million and approximately $781,258.40 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00253531 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,000,000 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “H2O DAO (H2O) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. H2O DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 825,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of H2O DAO is 0.15014696 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $707,919.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://h2o.homes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.