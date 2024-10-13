GYEN (GYEN) Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and $1,728.75 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00254041 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN (GYEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GYEN has a current supply of 2,098,780,833. The last known price of GYEN is 0.00653357 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,815.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stablecoin.z.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

